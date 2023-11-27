Robotic Vision Market Size, Share & Demand to 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2023 -- The Robotic Vision market is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2023 to USD 4.0 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.1%. The major factors driving the robotic vision market are the growing need for automation and quality inspection in the industries and the capability of 3D vision systems allowing robotic systems to perform more than one task without reprogramming.



Smart cameras are compact, highly integrated, and easily programmed. It offers an attractive alternative to more complex PC-based vision systems. Smart cameras have traditionally provided more robust processing; however, embedded systems are blurring the line with the emergence of highly functional embedded cameras with MIPI interfaces, image pre-processing, and even IP cores for decoding video streams in an onboard FPGA.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=196002505



3D Vision Systems segment to grow at highest CAGR in the forecast period 2023-2028



A convergence of factors is propelling the expansion of 3D vision systems. Technological breakthroughs in hardware, sensors, and imaging technologies have enhanced accuracy and affordability. The versatility of these systems is reflected in their diverse applications across industries, including robotics, manufacturing, healthcare, and entertainment. The demand for automation, improved safety, and security further drive the adoption of 3D vision systems. Advancements in machine learning techniques have also played a pivotal role in augmenting the understanding and interpretation of complex visual data. With continued innovation, the future holds immense potential for further growth in this field.



Food & Beverages Industry is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Robotic vision has revolutionized the food and beverages industry, experiencing remarkable growth. Robots can visually perceive and comprehend their environment by leveraging advanced cameras and image-processing algorithms. This technology finds application in quality inspection, packaging, sorting, pick-and-place operations, food safety, traceability, and even autonomous vehicles within the industry. With increased efficiency, enhanced product quality, and improved safety standards, robotic vision is reshaping the future of food and beverages, paving the way for unprecedented advancements and possibilities.



Asia Pacific to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is the largest market for robotic vision and is home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Asia Pacific is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the robotic vision market since the region is considered the manufacturing hub for most industries. China has been a potential market for all emerging technologies, including industrial robots and vision systems. The large scale of manufacturing industries in other countries in the Asia Pacific, such as Japan and South Korea, have also contributed to the market growth in the region.



Key Market Players



The Robotic Vision market players have implemented various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions, to strengthen their offerings in the market. The major players in the market are Cognex Corporation (US), Basler AG (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), National Instruments Corporation (US), Keyence Corporation (Japan), Teledyne DALSA (Canada), Sick AG (Germany), Torvidel AS (Norway), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Advantech (Taiwan), Yaskawa America, Inc. (Japan), ISRA VISION (Germany), FANUC CORPORATION (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Qualcomm Incorporated (US).