Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery Receives Reproductive Lab Accreditation from College of American Pathologists

St Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2012 -- The Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery, one of the country’s leading centers for infertility treatment, recently received the prestigious accreditation from the Reproductive Laboratory Program of the College of American Pathologists (CAP). The accreditation recognizes the Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery’s laboratories for their advanced approach to fertility challenges and their ability to deliver a consistently high level of service to patients.



“Our medical and program director, Dr. Saji Jacob and the rest of the team committed many hours and much effort to achieve this esteemed accreditation, and the recognition is testament to our hard work,” said Shawn Zimmerman PhD, Embryologist and Andrologist at The Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery. “We hope the CAP accreditation demonstrates our dedication to providing our patients with state-of-the-art procedures and facilities that can help them achieve their fertility goals.”



The CAP laboratory accreditation program is an internationally recognized program which helps laboratories achieve the highest standards of excellence to positively impact patient care. The CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program meets the needs of a variety of laboratory settings, from complex university medical centers, to physician office laboratories. The program also covers a complete array of disciplines and testing procedures. Because of its comprehensive nature, CAP accreditation can help achieve a consistently high level of service throughout an institution or healthcare system.



The Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery specializes in both male and female infertility evaluation and treatment. The dedicated team at The Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery works closely with the couple to determine the possible causes of infertility, and then utilizes the latest available surgical and non-surgical methods using advanced reproductive technologies to overcome these challenges and assure fertilization. These methods include Artificial Insemination, testicular sperm extraction (TESA/PESE), in-vitro fertilization and embryo transfer (IVF-ET), intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), donor oocyte program and gestational surrogacy program. Each couple is unique, and The Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery is able to provide individualized services to help patients realize their dream of starting a family.



For additional information about infertility treatments, visit http://www.gofertility.com, or call 314-473-1285, to schedule a consultation.



About The Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery

The Center for Reproductive Medicine and Robotic Surgery is a state of the art fertility and robotic surgery center that combines innovative advanced reproductive technology and the latest robotic surgical techniques with a holistic and compassionate approach to patient care. Since the center first opened in March 1, 2011, a team of well-trained medical professionals, with a combined experience of more than 30 years, has been dedicated to serving the needs of infertile couples.