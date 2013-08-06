Robotics Congressional Committee Featured in Modern Materials Handling including Seegrid COO Mitchell Weiss

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Modern Materials Handling reported that the recent Congressional Robotics Committee discusses robots and jobs and featured Seegrid’s Chief Operating Officer, Mitchell Weiss. According to MMH, “Weiss discussed ways to harness robotic technology for job creation. The overall goal of the event was to make the case that robots are not a threat.” Weiss was one of four robotics industry leaders selected as panelists. The discussion included a detailed look at the economics of manufacturing, how robots reduce the impact of costs in areas where the U.S. is less competitive (such as taxes and cost of capital), how robots help the U.S. compete internationally and reshoring jobs. The committee also looked at jobs and industries that could not exist without robots.



Weiss reported favorably, “We got some direct, important questions. It’s pretty clear that people are looking at robots for the obvious things, the defense applications and the manufacturing applications, but I don’t think they have an understanding of where the technology is taking us.”



To read the article in its entirety link here:

http://www.mmh.com/article/congressional_robotics_committee_discusses_robots_and_jobs?utm_source=twitterfeed&utm_medium=twitter.



