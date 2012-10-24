Robotics Expert is Seegrid Director of Research and Development

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Darrin Bentivegna has been Director of R&D at Seegrid since 2008. Dr. Bentivegna’s responsibilities include designing and developing various autonomous industrial mobile robots (IMRs), developing behaviors for IMRs, creating control software for IMR actuators, and coordinating the development of a new type of humanoid robot.



Dr. Bentivegna is also a Carnegie Mellon University Adjunct Faculty member. He received a Ph.D. in computer science from Georgia Institute of Technology; an M.S. degree in Space Systems from Florida Institute of Technology. His research explores machine learning algorithms that can learn quickly and make the most use of information obtained from observing others. Dr. Bentivegna aggressively pursued his interests in robotics after serving in the U.S. Navy as a Submarine Navigation Electronic Technician onboard two nuclear ballistic missile submarines and numerous support commands. As the Director of Research and Development of Controls and Capabilities at Seegrid Corporation he contributes his knowledge, expertise, and passion for humanoid and industrial robotics such as intelligent control, computer vision, and machine learning.



About Seegrid Corp.

Pittsburgh-based Seegrid Corp. (http://www.seegrid.com), is the leading in Robotic Industrial Truck manufacturer worldwide; industrial robots are creating more jobs in warehousing and manufacturing facilities. The company has recognized the economic change in manufacturing. There is a strong increased demand for driverless industrial robots to transport goods horizontally without wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGVs) systems. These industrial robots are manufactured in America and support American manufacturing and warehousing companies— keeping America at the forefront of innovation and technology.



In a new white paper, just issued by Seegrid Corp., the company has taken an in-depth examination determining the truth about robotics. Real world applications, pros and cons are carefully explored in this in-depth analysis.



The new white paper examines the impacts of robotics on employment, safety, quality, productivity, and efficiency. Typical applications of robots include: transportation, welding, painting, assembly, picking and placing products, packaging and palletizing, product inspection, and testing. All of these robotic tasks are accomplished with high endurance, speed, and precision. To read the entire comprehensive white paper, go to: http://www.seegrid.com/whitepaper.



