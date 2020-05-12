Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- A new independent 200 page research with title 'Global Robotics Process Automation in Finance Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Type (Software and service), by Service Insight (Consulting, Implementation and Training), by Organization Insight (SMEs and Large Enterprise), by Deployment Insight (Cloud and On-premises), by Application Insight (BFSI, Manufacturing, Pharma and Healthcare, Retail, Telecom & IT and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World and important players/vendors such as UiPath, Automation Anywhere Inc. , NICE Ltd, Blue Prism, Pega systems etc. With n-number of tables and figures examining the Robotics Process Automation in Finance Market, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026



Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2611581-global-robotics-process-automation-in-finance-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type



Summary

Global Robotics Process Automation in Finance Market is valued approximately USD 1.10 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.60% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Robotic Process Automation is referred to the technology which allows configuration of computer software, or a "robot" to emulate and integrate the actions of a human interacting within digital systems to execute a business process. RPA robots utilize the user interface to capture data and manipulate applications just like humans do. Within a financial sector, robotics process automation helps in improving various banking process related to payable accounts, credit card processing, overall customer service, account closure process, opening accounts and receivables, and mortgage processing, among others. Also, it helps in eliminating repetitive and time-consuming manual tasks within an organization. Whereas, it has favorable benefit within financial department of various organizations from different sectors enceto manage and cooperate with the financial distress occurred within an organization due to the COVID-19.



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2611581-global-robotics-process-automation-in-finance-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type



In, addition, the rapid growth in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) across the globe and commendable application of robotics process automation in eliminating repetitive and time-consuming manual tasks is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Along with the rising challenges of tedious operational processes such as intense competition, workflow disconnect, and inaccurate reporting of transactions propel the growth of robotics process automation in finance market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian banking system consists of 18 public sector banks, 22 private sector banks, 46 foreign banks, 53 regional rural banks, 1,542 urban cooperative banks and 94,384 rural cooperative banks as of September 2019. During FY07–19, deposits grew at a CAGR of 11.11 per cent and reached US$ 1.86 trillion by FY19. Similarly, in 2019, the US banking industry has shown modest improvement in most areas and remains strong. ROC stood at 18 percent, supported by a strong return of assets (ROA) of 1.5 percent. Total assets were US$16.5 trillion, increases by 3 percent from the previous year (2018). Moreover, adoption of advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence in Robotics process automation in finance is expected to accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. However, lack of awareness and security concerns related with robotics automation in finance market is hampering the growth of market over the forthcoming period.



Major market player included in this report are:

UiPath, Automation Anywhere Inc. , NICE Ltd, Blue Prism, Pegasystems, Kofax, NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, Genpact Ltd, EdgeVerve, IPsoft Inc.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Software

Service



By Service Insight:

Consulting

Implementation

Training



By Organization Insight:

SMEs

Large Enterprise



By Deployment Insight:

Cloud

On-premise



By Application Insight:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Pharma and Healthcare

Retail

Telecom & IT

Others



Place a Purchase Order for this Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2611581



By Region:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026



Target Audience of the Global Robotics Process Automation in Finance Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market Dynamics

3.1. Robotics Automation In Finance Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

Chapter 4. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Robotics Automation in Finance Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Robotics Automation In Finance Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Robotics Automation In Finance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Robotics Automation in Finance Market, by Service Insight

....Continued



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2611581-global-robotics-process-automation-in-finance-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



About HTF Market Report

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the "Accurate Forecast" in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their "Goals & Objectives".