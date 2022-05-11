Robotics Software Platforms Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Google, Husarion, Neurala

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Robotics Software Platforms Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Robotics Software Platforms market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Google (United States), Apollo Baidu (China), NVIDIA (United States), Microsoft (United States), AWS (United States), Husarion (Poland), ABB (Switzerland), IBM (United States), AIBrain, Inc. (United States), Neurala (United States)



Definition:

A robotics software platform is a software package that simplifies the programming of several kinds of robotic devices. In todayâ€™s time robots are gaining popularity as most of the industries are looking to reduce labor cost, time taken, and automate the process in their manufacturing plants. In industrial production, Robots help employees to reduce their workload. However, like the robots, Cobots are all-around performers. The benefits of cobots include small space requirements and are capable of multitasking.



Market Trends:

- Evolution of AI, Neural Network, and Cloud-Based Solutions and Services.



Market Drivers:

- Increased Adoption of Automation Process and Robots by Various End-user Industries.

- Reduction of Labor Cost and Reduction in Machinery & Equipment Downtime.



Market Opportunities:

- The Demand of Smart Home & Office Automation Devices and Emerging Trend of Autonomous Vehicles.



The Global Robotics Software Platforms Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Open-source platform, Closed source platform), Vertical (Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Automobile, Mining & Metals, Consumer goods & Electronics, Retail & e-commerce, Healthcare, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises)



Global Robotics Software Platforms market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



