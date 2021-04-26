Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global robotics surgical simulation systems market is projected to reach a market size of USD 1.69 Billion by 2028 at a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market growth include increasing initiatives and programs by governments and NGOs to drive awareness regarding benefits and advantages of robotics surgical simulation, increasing investments in the healthcare sector, and increasing deployment and use of robotics in medical treatments and procedures.



The report is collated with the help of advanced tools and the recent primary and secondary research methodologies. Our expert analysts gather information and data available in the annual company reports, financial reports, press releases, regulatory databases, government documents, and statistical databases. In order to ensure the authenticity of the information and data studied in this report, our researchers undertake paid primary interviews with industry experts alongside other relevant entities associated with the global Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems market.



The researchers find out why sales of Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2028. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Robotics Surgical Simulation Systems industry.



The minimally invasive surgery simulation segment is expected to register a CAGR of 18.6% over the forecast period. In minimally invasive surgery, doctors use various technologies to operate with minimal damage to the body of the patient as compared to conventional surgery.



Europe accounted for a significant share in the global robotics surgical simulations systems market revenue. High rates of positive outcomes post-surgery, high accuracy of surgeries, and promotion by governments are some key factors boosting market growth in countries in the region. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia account for high revenue contribution to the market in Europe.



Key players operating in the global robotics surgical simulation systems market are Surgical Science Sweden AB, Limbs & Things LTD., VirtaMed AG, 3D Systems Inc., Accuray Incorporated, CMR Surgical, Auris Health Inc., Maxar Technologies Limited, Medtronic, and Simulab Corporation.



Product & Service Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Conventional Surgery Simulation

Minimally Invasive Surgery Simulation

Others



Type of Surgery Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

General Surgery

Endoscopic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Cardiac Surgery



End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



