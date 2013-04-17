Robotics Tomorrow Highlights Interview with John Hayes of Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Robotics Tomorrow recently featured how Seegrid robots create jobs and help move workers to better, higher paying, fulfilling, and safer jobs, according to John Hayes, National Account Manager for Seegrid. The robotic industrial truck leader was recently interviewed by Bob Bowman, Managing Editor of SupplyChainBrain. The video topic was Robots in the Warehouse: A Progress Report. Hayes explained how to eliminate risk by automating portions of a company's operation with simplistic automation.



According to Hayes. "Qualified workers are difficult to find. Automation doesn't take satisfaction away. Automation is empowering, by eliminating labor in some areas, taking some non-value-added activities out of the process,"



Hayes shared how companies, such as American Packaging Corp., based in Columbus, Wisconsin, implemented robotics with no reduction in labor, and increases in productivity, sales, job satisfaction (with an increased employee skill set), work environment safety, and wages. The company added 9% in manufacturing jobs as a result of its robotic investment.



RoboticsTomorrow.com is an eMagazine covering news, articles and interviews looking at the trends and breakthroughs in the Robotics industry. The magazine emphasizes the state of the art and on-the horizon-technologies that have strong prospects for commercialization. Their primary target audience is system integrators, designers and engineers, manufacturers, and educators and researchers.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



