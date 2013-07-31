Robust Development in Genetic Testing for Cancer

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, “Genetic Testing Market Outlook to 2017”, robust developments are happening in the field of genetic testing for cancer with promising new product launches and active research. Genetic testing is offering the potential for personalized medicine in cancer. Patients found to have inherited a gene mutation that confers a high risk of developing cancer can be offered individualized cancer screening and strategies for prevention. Several new tests identifying a wide array of cancer genes have been developed in the market and scientist are further identifying novel pathways of gene based assays. Companion diagnostics for cancer are also surging in the market.



Genetic testing is a type of medical test that identifies changes in chromosomes and genes. According to latest report by RNCOS, “Genetic Testing Market Outlook to 2017”, the available genetic tests include Carrier Testing, Diagnostic testing, Newborn Screening, Prenatal Testing, Preimplantation testing, Predictive and presymptomatic testing and Forensic testing. The genetic equipment market globally is growing robustly owing to the vast number of developments occurring in the sector. Geographically US is the largest player in the market followed by Europe and Asian countries.



The report is spread in over 135 pages and provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the global genetic testing market. The report effectively illustrates the role of genetic testing in diseases, such as Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, and Alzheimer. An extensive research and reliable statistics in terms of market size, developments and future performance for emerging sectors namely: Next-Generation Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Non Invasive Prenatal Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine have been covered. The report provides comprehensive analytics of key developments for major markets including the US, Europe and Asian countries, and their market overview. Further, the eight most active genetic testing market players worldwide have also been profiled.



