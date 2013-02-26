Robust New Android Training Courseware Published

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- ITCourseware publishes Android Programming and Android Foundations, two new Android training courses developed by ITCourseware for use by IT training companies and IT training departments. The two Android courses are the first titles in a new series of Android courseware being published by ITCourseware to provide comprehensive resources for instructor-led courses in the exploding Android training marketplace.



In the five years since Android was introduced in 2007, the Linux-based open-source operating system for mobile devices has achieved a 75% share of the worldwide smart phone market. The Android boom is also driving an explosive increase in demand for Android training courseware and classes.



The Android courseware from ITCourseware offers two of the first truly robust, top quality classroom resources available to IT trainers wanting to meet this growing demand for Android training courseware. A pair of IT training experts, who have extensive experience with Linux and Java, the core programming language used in Android development, wrote ITCourseware’s Android training courseware. The authors’ programming expertise was combined with over thirty years of IT training experience to produce these comprehensive Android training resources.



Feedback from early adopters has been positive. “The courseware is excellent,” says Adam Keats, an instructor at New Horizons Learning Centre, Sydney, Australia. “It is well organized, with each section leading naturally to the next. Each topic is well explained, but the students are not bogged down with too much information.” Reflecting on their initial offering of Android Programming, New Horizon’s operations, training and delivery manager, Carol Cooke, added, “The course went very well, and the students commented on the quality of the courseware.”



Android Foundations, an intensive, 5-day course designed for programmers with limited experience in Java programming, covers the elements of Java required, then introduces the basic skills needed to develop effective apps for Android 2.3 Gingerbread.



Android Programming, an intensive, 4-day course for programmers equipped with Java skills, covers the basic Android programming skills, but quickly pushes on to more advanced topics, including services, broadcast receivers and content providers. Android Programming is current to Android 2.3 Gingerbread.



In spring 2013, ITCourseware plans to release additional Android courseware covering Ice Cream Sandwich (4.0) and Jelly Bean (4.2).



ITCourseware has been publishing top quality resources for the IT training classroom for 25 years, since 1998. Its online catalog includes over 400 titles, covering all the essential programming languages and IT-related disciplines. Because its courseware is printed on demand, ITCourseware is easily able to create a customized course to meet specialized requirements. The new Android courseware is ITCourseware’s first step into the burgeoning Android training market.



