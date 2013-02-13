Robust New Instructor-Led Android Training Offered

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- As the Android operating system continues to expand its already dominant share of the mobile device market, programmers and developers continue to seek out reliable Android training classes. Two new Android courses, developed by the Colorado-based IT training firm Batky-Howell, Inc. to meet the booming demand for comprehensive Android training, help programmers acquire the skills needed for developing effective Android applications. Android Programming and Android Foundations, the first Android training courses in Batky-Howell’s new series of Android classes, were released late in 2012. These new instructor-led Android training courses are available to individuals in scheduled public classes, and to companies in private training programs for groups of three or more.



Batky-Howell’s Android courses are among the first Android training programs to offer truly robust, top quality, instructor-led, classroom training to IT programmers. The classes are designed to bring programmers quickly up to speed in the skills needed to develop applications for the Android operating system. Batky-Howell’s Android training courses were written by a pair of IT training experts, who have extensive experience with Linux and Java, the core programming language used in Android development. The authors’ programming expertise was combined with over thirty years of IT training experience to produce these comprehensive Android courses.



Android Foundations introduces the elements of Java required for Android development, then presents the basic skills needed to develop effective apps for Android 2.3 Gingerbread. The course is an intensive, 5-day training designed for programmers with limited experience in Java programming.



For programmers with Java skills, Android Programming, an intensive, 4-day course, introduces the basic Android programming skills, and then moves quickly into more advanced topics, including services, broadcast receivers and content providers. Android Programming is current to Android 2.3 Gingerbread.



In spring 2013, Batky-Howell plans to release additional Android courses covering Ice Cream Sandwich (4.0) and Jelly Bean (4.2).



About Batky-Howell

Since 1991, Batky-Howell, a technical training company based in Denver, Colorado, has been delivering high-quality, instructor-led IT training solutions to companies ranging from small startups to Fortune 500 businesses. A vendor-neutral training company known for elite, high-end, intensive courses, Batky-Howell relies on the experience of its expert instructors to teach current best practices. The IT training firm offers open-enrollment public classes, private training programs, and live online instructor-led courses. The new Android classes are Batky-Howell’s first steps into the burgeoning Android training market.



Media Contact:

Batky-Howell, LLC

training@batky-howell.com

Centennial, Colorado

www.batky-howell.com

800.868.2202