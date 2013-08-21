Rocco Shoes Unveils the Latest Technology in Elevator Shoes

Phrakanong, Bangkok -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Rocco Shoes is pleased to announce the latest technology in elevator shoes. What makes our shoes different is that the height increasing insole is included in the arch, unlike similar shoes that have an elevated heel. This means our elevator shoes bring a new level of comfort for the wearer as well as adding height to a person’s stature.



The new range of elevator shoes are bespoke, luxury shoes, and they are handcrafted by an expert team. Our customers have an array of styles and colors to choose from. Whether the customer is looking for something casual or formal, there is a style to suit everyone. Our exciting new range is affordably priced and made to the highest of standards.



Our elevator shoes are expertly crafted from imported Italian leather, which assures our customers that only the best quality of materials is used.



Rocco’s elevator shoes don’t just offer style and comfort, they give the wearer confidence. The elevator shoes give extra height, allowing the wearer to stand taller, walk with confidence, and with good posture.



Appearing confident is essential whether at work or at leisure. With the new range of elevator shoes, the wearer never has to feel self-conscious about their height again. The shoes are ideal for weddings, job interviews or even dates. Our shoes can increase a man’s height by up to 3.5 inches. The shoes look normal and natural from the outside.



Elevator shoes are also won by the rich and famous. U2 frontman Bono, American Idol star Simon Cowell and actor Robert Downey, JR. are all said to have worn elevator shoes to add height to their statue; Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is rumored to wear them, too.



To view our range, to make an order, or to sign up to our newsletter, visit out site at:



http://roccoshoes.com/all-shoes



Rocco Shoes accept payment by most major credit cards or by PayPal and we ship orders worldwide.



About Rocco Shoes

Rocco has been manufacturing shoes for more than seventeen years. Our bespoke, beautifully crafted shoes are made from real leather and are designed to be comfortable as well as stylish.



Contact:

If you have queries or questions, please contact us at:

Telephone: 909-222-1843

rony@roccoshoes.com



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