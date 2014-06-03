Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Roche Diagnostics Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2014 Update market report to its offering

Summary



Roche Diagnostics Limited (Roche Diagnostics) undertakes the research, development, manufacture and marketing of diagnostic products for the healthcare markets. It also manufactures research reagents and systems and supplies drugs for cancer and transplantation for the in-vitro and virology markets. The company provides services to individuals and health professionals to facilitate the detection, monitoring, and management of their patients' medical conditions. It offers its products and services to patients, healthcare professionals, hospital lab professionals, researchers and pharmacists. It has operations in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East and Europe. Roche Diagnostics is the diagnostics division of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.



This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the companys portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.



The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Scope:



- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments

- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Roche Diagnostics Limited

- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)

- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date

- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions

- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.



Reasons to Buy:



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio

- To formulate effective Research & Development strategies

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of the competitors pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and of development, etc

- Identify, understand and capitalize the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156186/roche-diagnostics-limited-product-pipeline-analysis-2014-update.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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