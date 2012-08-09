Roche Diagnostics Medical Device Company Intelligence Report - New Market Report Now Available

New Medical Devices research report from Espicom Business Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Roche Diagnostics is a division of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche), the world's largest biotech company with combined strengths in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics.
Roche Diagnostics is a leading player in in vitro diagnostics (IVD) - tests performed in a laboratory or at the point-of-care (PoC) on blood and other samples from patients - with a 20% share of the global market. It is also a leader in diabetes management.
This profile focuses on Roche Diagnostics' PoC activities (part of its Professional Diagnostics business), which produces coagulation monitoring systems, professional blood glucose testing and monitoring systems, cardiac marker testing devices, blood gas/electrolyte testing and urinalysis screening products, and its Diabetes Care business, which produces blood glucose monitoring and insulin delivery systems that are used in hospitals, doctors' offices or patients' homes for self-testing.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The principal activities of the Professional Diagnostics PoC and Diabetes Care businesses are located in Switzerland, the US, Germany and Austria.
In January 2012, Roche began focusing on expanding its coagulation testing product line in North America beyond physicians' offices and out-patient clinics, with the development of a full line of coagulation analysers for hospitals and reference labs. To achieve this, the company acquired Verum Diagnostica, a Munich, Germany-based company focused on platelet function testing, which is claimed to be the fastest-growing field in the coagulation diagnostics market. The coagulation analyser product line is expected to be introduced in the US and Canada in 2014, subject to regulatory approval and other requirements. Further attempts to expand into North America were made in 2012 with the failed attempt to acquire Illumina Inc, a San Diego, California-based developer of life-science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function (see Strategic Focus section). Roche believed this acquisition would have secured its position in the sequencing and microarrays market in North America.
In 2011, Roche Diagnostics was responsible for 22.9% of the Roche Group's revenue.
This company report provides
Overview Key contact information
Introduction to the company and its current activities
Summary of its financial performance
Who are the company's major competitors?
Key recent events in an "at a glance" format
Financial Review Current year and annual financial data, including revenue breakdowns by product area and geographic region (if available)
Table providing in-depth five-year financial analysis
Employee data, including breakdown by company division and geographic location
Strategic Focus
Investigates the company's aims and its areas of focus
