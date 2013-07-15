Roche's German Shepherds Partners with WildFire Marketing

East Troy, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Roche’s German Shepherds, a dog breeder in East Troy specializing in purebred German Shepherds, has formed a partnership with WildFire Marketing, a comprehensive web marketing firm specializing in location-based search engine optimization, in order to expand its online presence.



Heading into the summer breeding season, Roche’s German Shepherds is pleased to announce that three new litters are expected by the end of July. The breeder’s main stud, Untox, will father three litters with Ekko, Liesel and Lexi, all of whose puppies are still available for purchase directly from the breeder. Roche’s German Shepherds’ most recent litter, from Hans and Nigelina, birthed in June 2013, has already sold out.



“Summer is a very popular time for people who are looking to purchase a new dog,” says Jeff Roche, owner of Roche’s German Shepherds. “We’re hoping that people looking for German Shepherd puppies will find us in time to claim one from one of our upcoming litters. We’re the top dog breeder in East Troy and people have come from all around, including surrounding states, to take home one of our puppies in the past.”



Since 2010, Roche’s German Shepherds has been breeding purebred German Shepherd dogs. The organization offers full service breeding, as well as stud services for female German Shepherd owners looking to breed for themselves. Roche’s German Shepherds is registered with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), American Kennel Club, Schutzhund Club of America and all of its dogs are registered through SV Germany.



In forming a partnership with WildFire Marketing, Roche’s German Shepherds has taken the first necessary step towards improving its online visibility and cultivating an extensive virtual presence. Through WildFire’s services, the company will improve its local search engine rankings through the provision of optimized content, including a rich new website interface with seamless navigation and a recurring source of relevant content through its blog.



“We want people who are searching for a German Shepherd puppy to find us first,” says Roche. “Our litters are in high demand and we breed only the purest dogs around. We want to be known for our high level of service and the integrity of our breeding process, which is why we’re enlisting the help of WildFire to help us get our name into the mouth of potential dog owners.”



To learn more about WildFire, its expertise or for more information on its services through WildFire Backoffice, please visit http://www.gowildfire.com/.



To learn more about Roche’s German Shepherds and its services, please visit http://www.pedigreegermanshepherds.com/. For information on an upcoming litter, please visit http://www.pedigreegermanshepherds.com/gsd-puppies-upcoming-litters/.