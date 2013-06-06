Rochester Crane Service Company Adds New Video Section to Website

Lyons, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Weaver Builders Inc. Crane Service, a Lyons NY based organization, and a renowned name when it comes to offering cranes of different sizes and providing quality building services, announced today, the addition of a new video section to their website. According to the sources, the new section is titled as the ‘Crane Video Center’ and was added to create an educational area allowing customers and people to watch cranes in action to learn and enjoy. When contacted, Ruth Martin, the designer of the site said, "The 'Crane Video Center' was added to the website to create an educational and fun arena where visitors can watch cranes in action, and more."



Speaking to the media, a representative of the organization said, “We are pleased to confirm the addition of Crane Video Center on our website and hope to pass on useful, interesting and informative information related to cranes and how they work.” He further added, “We already have around 28 videos on the site at this time, with many more to come.” Sources confirmed that the company is planning to add multiple videos to the site every week.



Sources also confirmed that the videos available on the site at this time do not feature the cranes of the company; however, the Rochester Crane Service company is already in the process of creating videos of their cranes and will be uploading those in the near future. Anthony, the foreman of Weaver Builders Inc. Crane Services said, "We will be adding videos of our own crane trucks on the job, soon. Meanwhile, enjoy learning more about cranes, while you watch them working!" The company is fully licensed and insured and aids in making jobs faster, more profitable, and easier. The company specializes in setting AC units and trusses, offers free job estimates and has a range of crane options available, including 80 ft. boom, 95 ft. Boom and 118 ft. Boom.



About Weaver Builders Inc. Crane Services

The Rochester crane service company, Weaver Builders Inc. Crane Services, is a Lyons, NY based organization that started operations a couple of decades ago. The company offers services for building and lifting needs in Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, Canandaigua, and other surrounding areas of Western NY.



