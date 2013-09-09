Rochester Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCM) Investor Investigation over Takeover for $20.00 Per Share

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Rochester Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCM) shares, was announced concerning whether the takeover of Rochester Medical Corporation by C. R. Bard, Inc. for $20.00 per NASDAQ:ROCM share is unfair to Rochester Medical stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of the Rochester Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCM) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:ROCM shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Rochester Medical Corporation breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:ROCM investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On Sept. 4, 2013, Rochester Medical Corporation announced it has entered into a merger agreement with C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE: BCR) at a price of $20 per share, or approximately $262 million in the aggregate.



However, the investigation concerns whether the $20-offer is unfair to NASDAQ:ROCM stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Rochester Medical Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Rochester Medical Corporation reported that its Total Revenue rose from $53.37 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 to $61.68 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012 and that its Net Loss of $1.32 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2011 turned into a Net income of $2.05 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012.



Shares of Rochester Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCM) grew from $6.92 per share in late 2011 to as high as $15.65 per share in July 2013.



On Sept. 6, 2013, NASDAQ:ROCM shares closed at $19.87 per share.



Those who are current investors in Rochester Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCM) and purchased their Rochester Medical shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com