Rock Artist Your Gracious Host to Release New Music Album "Falling off the Earth" in May

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Based out of Michigan, alternative rock group “Your Gracious Host” has announced that they will release their fifth album sometime in May. Your Gracious Host is an indie pop/rock outfit led by Tom Curless, who burst onto the national music scene as the drummer for the Chicago based pop band Autoliner more than a decade ago. In 2006 Curless created Your Gracious Host, also known as YGH, and has produced 4 albums, and now the fifth one will be completed in May.



Curless said, “with the upcoming new music, and marketing campaign 2013 is going to be a promising year for YGH. Also, I’m really proud that Thistime Music has chosen to distribute my music internationally in Japan.



According to a CDBaby biography, “Tom’s first major Chicago based band Autoliner/Life on Mars released two records on the independent Parasol label in Champaign, IL and gained national attention, with rave reviews in The Chicago Tribune, Sun Times, All music.com, and a host of others. They received radio play on WXRT in Chicago and WNEW in New York, as well as playing shows in Los Angeles and House of Blues in Chicago.



In July 2009 Your Gracious Host, Tom’s new endeavour, unleashed “Easy Red”, which was the follow up to his debut album titled, “Your Gracious Host”. No less ambitious than the first record, “Easy Red” pleased many new fans and won the hearts of pop music lovers everywhere. YGH then released a third album in 2010 titled, “Sleepers Awaken, and his last album release was in 2012 with “1UP 2Down”.



A recent review said, “Curless has the knack for memorable melodies and hooks and has been putting out critically acclaimed independent records for the last few years. With a voice like Neil Young and harmonies and beats that sounds similar to Cold Play, fans will love to hear his music over and over. Curless says REM, Beach Boys, Crosby-Stills-Nash-Young, and Teenage Fanclub have all guided his music.



Now encouraged by his growing creative body of work, Curless said, “Falling off the Earth is going to be the best record yet, with potential for some hits, and possibly a license deal for TV or movie.



About Your Gracious Host

Music Releases: “Your Gracious Host”, “Sleepers Awaken”, “Ease Red’ and 1Up 2 Down”

Music for Your Gracious Host is distributed digitally on the internet: Reverbnation, iTunes, Amazon, CDBaby. Myspace.

Official Website: www.gracioushostmusic.com

Official Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/your-gracious-host