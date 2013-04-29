Rock Band Trout Strives to Bring Minneapolis Back to Rock Mecca

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Based in Minneapolis, the rock group “Trout” has announced that they are working with 3 great venues; Fine Line, First Avenue, and the Pour House among others to make rock music the dominant genre in the city. The goal is to bring rock and roll back to the city.



The band had just returned from performing at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in February, and SXSW in Austin Tx in March and is now concentrating on finishing up writing new music for a late summer recording session at “The Hideaway” in MPLS. Band spokesman Troy Martenson, lead singer and bassist said, “The band is working with clubs such as the Fine Line, First Ave, and the Pour House in Minneapolis, all great venues to bring the magic of rock and roll to the top of the docket here. In a city known for “Hip Hop” and trendy “Folk Rock” This won’t be an easy task, but we’re up for it. Everywhere Trout plays we hear people say the same thing; “I wish more bands were playing your type of music” So we’d like to change all that and push rock back to the top of the popularity list.”



According to their current Reverb nation Bio, “rock band Trout was established 2002 and is led by Singer-Bassist Troy Martenson. Their latest CD “Seasoned with Hunger” has seen rave reviews. Recently the group has signed licensing agreements with VH1, MTV and played a showcase at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Although Trout has their own unique sound, the band has been described as a mix of Foo Fighters, Kings of Leon with a touch of Primus. The band recently signed a promotional deal with Tinderbox Music (MPLS) giving Trout play on over 130-college radio stations nationwide, as well as the recent licensing agreements.”



Martenson had this to say about the release of “Seasoned with Hunger”. “Our EP has set the band apart from the crowd in many ways. We took the time and money to record and produce it correctly, and our work turned out better than we could have ever hoped. The response from our fans has been tremendous, as well as helped to add new fans that love our style of music.”



To see a live performance of Trout, they will be playing at Kelly’s Korner on June 15 in Centerville Minnesota, Double Day’s Sports Bar on June 21 in Eau Claire Wisconsin, and at Trapper’s Bar and Grill on July 13 in Lino Lakes near St. Paul Minnesota.



Trout has recently signed on with The WiFi PR Group based in Los Angeles California. WiFi PR can be contacted at: http://www.wifiprgroup.com



