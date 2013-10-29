Rock Bottom Prices on Brand New Fitness Rebates Workout Clothing

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Alex Schelowski, owner of the website Fitness Rebates, announced that the company has brand new Fitness Rebates logo t-shirts and hoodies. Workout clothing for the gym shouldn‘t cost a fortune. “With Fitness Rebates’ clothing, people will get quality workout attire at rock bottom prices,“ said Schelowski. Their clothing is currently sold on eBay. Fitness Rebates hoodies and t-shirts come in multiple sizes and colors. For t-shirts, one can choose from a variety of colors such as white, black, navy, teal, or red. Their Fitness Rebates hoodies currently come in black, red, or royal blue. Their clothing has a fashionable look and is great to wear while working out at the gym.
In additon to their discount Fitness Rebates clothing, the company posts fitness related coupons and deals on trusted, name brand fitness products. The premier provider of health and fitness coupons is committed to finding the most highly sought after discounts on treadmills, ellipticals, top bodybuilding supplements, workout dvds, and garments for those who lead an active lifestyle.
Some of their recent fitness deals include $1000 off the Smooth 5.65 treadmill, hip hop abs workout dvd for $19.95, and a FREE 3 day pass to 24 Hour Fitness®. People on social media, can follow Fitness Rebates on Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, Pinterest, YouTube, and Instagram. One can also register to receive updates on brand new fitness coupons and deals via RSS feed as they’re added.
For more information on the brand new Fitness Rebates clothing, visit the website at http://www.fitnessrebates.com/apparel/. Email Fitness Rebates at admin@fitnessrebates.com