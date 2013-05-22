Rock Chiropractic Leander Welcomes Dr. Tara Tuttle, Expands Office Hours

Leander, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Leander chiropractic clinic and wellness center, Rock Chiropractic Leander, welcomes Dr. Tara Tuttle to its family of chiropractors and expands office hours to include early morning, late evening and weekend appointments. Rock Chiropractic Leander provides advanced chiropractic care to clients of all ages. Dr. Tara will officially be introduced to the Leander community on June 1 at the Rock Plaza at Crystal Falls ribbon cutting and open house.



Born to be a doctor of chiropractic, Dr. Tara brings a unique insight few chiropractors possess. One of the youngest clients to chiropractic, Dr. Tara received her first adjustment at the tender age of "one hour." That's no typo. She grew up in a chiropractic office and shares the family passion with more than 10 Tuttle-family chiropractors, including her father, Dr. Clay Tuttle, and brothers.



Dr. Tara holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from Mommouth College in Mommouth, Illinois and a Doctor of Chiropractic from the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. She completed additional education and training in Pediatrics and Nutrition and brings years of unparalleled patient- and chair-side experience to the Leander community.



Joining Rock Chiropractic Leander is a natural fit for Dr. Tara. "Leander is very family-oriented and I'm in a family-owned and operated clinic that clearly puts patient care first," explains Dr. Tara. "I know that I can make a difference here and look forward to sharing my passion for health and wellness with clients of all ages and life stages," she adds. "After all, it's a Tuttle family tradition!"



Dr. Shane Wilkinson, owner and founder of Rock Chiropractic Leander, along with his wife, Tasha and children, Cole and Cypris, completely agree. "Dr. Tara lived what we are instilling in our own children and sharing with hundreds of individuals and families in the Leander area," says Dr. Shane. "Thanks to the benefits of chiropractic, Dr. Tara has enjoyed perfect health. You can't teach that, it has to be experienced," he adds, "and it fuels her passion to help others."



In addition to welcoming Dr. Tara to the family, Rock Chiropractic Leander expanded its office hours to accommodate clients seeking early morning, evening and weekend appointments. The Leander chiropractic clinic opens at 7:30 am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and closes at 7 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Weekend appointments are available two Saturdays per month from 9-11 am. Visit www.rockchiropracticleander.com for a complete list of office hours and to schedule an appointment or consultation. Call 512-259-9922 for specific doctor schedules.



About Rock Chiropractic Leander

Established in 2006, Rock Chiropractic Leander (www.rockchiropracticleander.com) provides affordable, advanced family chiropractic care and wellness to all ages, including infants, children, pregnant women, seniors, and athletes, without the use of harmful medications or unnecessary therapies and surgery. The Leander clinic is located at Rock Plaza on Crystal Falls Parkway.



