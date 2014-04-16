Rock Christian Academy Offers Quality, Affordable Anaheim Christian School Option for OC Residents

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- While it may seem that finding an affordable Christian School in Orange County is an impossible task, there is a hidden gem in Christian Education in Anaheim.



Rock Christian Academy (RCA) in Anaheim is currently enrolling Preschool – 6thGrade students for the 2014 – 2015 school year.



The Mission of Rock Christian Academy is to partner with parents to build solid young leaders through strong academics, biblical discipleship, and Kingdom service.



According to William Walner, Ed.D., RCA’s Principal,

“RCA helps equip young hearts to pursue the plan God has for their lives. We are proud that our bible-based education develops young leaders through discipleship, solid academics and Kingdom service.”



Known for its high standards of education, Rock Christian Academy is also one of the more affordable Christian School choices in the Anaheim area, due to available discounts and incentives.



Rock Christian Academy is conveniently located in Anaheim, near the intersection of the 91 Fwy and 55 Fwy.



If you would like more information about enrollment at RCA, please contact Rock Christian Academy at 714-283-3558 or visit www.GoToRCA.com



Media Contact :



Rock Christian Academy



714-283-3558

4540 Riverdale,Anaheim, CA 92807

www.GoToRCA.com