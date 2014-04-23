Rock Christian Academy Offers Quality Christian Education for Preschool - 6th Grade in Anaheim

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Anaheim and local Orange County residents who are seeking a quality Christian school for their children would be wise to consider Rock Christian Academy.(RCA)



Known for its high standards in both education and biblical discipleship, Rock Christian Academy (now in its 4th year) is currently enrolling students in grades Preschool – 6thGrade for the 2014 – 2015 school year.



According to William Walner, Ed.D., RCA’s Principal, “From the beginning, our mission at Rock Christian Academy has been to actively partner with parents to build young leaders through strong academics, biblical discipleship, and Kingdom service.”



For parents on a budget, RCA offers a variety of programs that help parents more easily afford a quality Christian School education for their kids.



About Rock Christian Academy

Rock Christian Academy is conveniently located at 4540 Riverdale in Anaheim, CA 92807, near the intersection of the 91 Fwy and 55 Fwy.



If you would like more information about enrollment at RCA, please contact Rock Christian Academy at 714-283-3558 or visit www.GoToRCA.com www.GoToRCA.com



Media Contact :



Rock Christian Academy

714-283-3558

4540 Riverdale,Anaheim, CA 92807

www.GoToRCA.com