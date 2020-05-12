Rock City Pizza Company, a Non-Profit Restaurant Serving Local New Jersey Communities, Launches on Kickstarter!

Rutherford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Rock City Pizza Company, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is a new pop-up restaurant to hit the New Jersey community. Serving Detroit Style pizzas, the Rock City Pizza Company is on a mission to support displaced restaurant employees and help charities supporting those hit hardest by the COVID-9 pandemic. After over 20,000 New Jersey restaurants were ordered to close their dining rooms to guests last month, thousands of industry workers were left unemployed. To support the greater community, Rock City Pizza Company will sell pizzas for public consumption and offer customers the ability to donate a pizza to local hospital workers at checkout. A proud non-profit, all proceeds will be donated right back to support the immediate community in its time of crisis.



Serving Detroit Style pizzas for pickup and delivery, Rock City Pizza Company will nourish those on the frontlines while providing camaraderie and support. In doing so, Rock City Pizza Company will employ members of the impacted restaurant network and serve the greater New Jersey community, while empowering others to do their part to support similar causes.



From the creators of Ani Ramen House, a favorite neighborhood gathering place with addictive ramen, Rock City Pizza Company will be operated with Mark Bustos, a celebrity hairstylist, long-time Ani supporter, and childhood friend of Ani founder Luck Sarabhayavanija. Funds from this campaign worldwide will be used to



support Rock City Pizza Company, including costs for equipment, staffing, food, and other expenses. Expected to launch in early June 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/rockcitypizzaco/rock-city-pizza-company-a-non-profit-pizzeria



Supporters around the world can back Rock City Pizza Company by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $5. But for a pledge of $10 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a direct donation to those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Rock City Pizza Company

About Rock City Pizza Company



