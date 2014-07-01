Rock Solid Landscapes Announces Availability of Exquisitely Designed Backyard Water Features

Longmont, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Rock Solid Landscapes announces the availability of exquisitely designed backyard water features at the most competitive prices. Great ideas come from the minds of their team of professionals and they are proud to offer them to their customers. Everyone needs a place to relax and the sound of running water has a beautifully calming effect. Whether one needs something big or small, simple or eye-catching, they have the ability to create a water feature that can augment any landscape.



The company also provides a maintenance service for water features to make sure that customers enjoy the relaxing environment without any worries. They even design and give ideas for backyard landscaping to cities like Longmont, Lafayette and nearby areas. Rock Solid Landscapes’ team possesses expertise in creating dream outdoor living area that includes barbeques. Some of the cities that they create outdoor living spaces for are Fort Collins and Boulder, CO.



Apart from this, a spokesperson from Rock Solid Landscapes mentions, “Our maintenance division has been providing services to commercial and residential properties for a decade. Our professional staff is all well-versed in all aspects of Landscape Maintenance. Our services includes: snow removal, mowing, fertilization, irrigation maintenance, irrigation winterizations and turn-ons, and aeration.”



At Rock Solid Landscapes, quality and price perfectly match each other, and they aim to provide services to complete perfection.



Rock Solid Landscapes Inc. is dedicated to fulfilling the landscape dreams of their clients by adhering to the highest level of standards and detail. They are an experienced and professionally-managed landscaping company having the manpower and resources to create distinctive and attractive designs for the yard. Their skilled and experienced staff has an eye for every detail, knows which design would go best in a yard, and aims to give the landscape an exceptionally beautiful look. They provide custom designs that fit the lawn, environmental conditions, and personal preferences of the client perfectly.

For more information, please visit- http://www.rslinc.net



Contact Details

3686 Stagecoach North, Unit A. Longmont, CO 80504

Phone: 303-772-4736