Rock Solid Landscapes, Inc. Offering Visually Appealing Patio Water Features

Longmont, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Gone are the days when water features were limited to public parks, stately homes, or homes of rich families. Today, the tranquility of water can be enjoyed in any home – on patios or in the backyard. These beautiful and peaceful home water features are available in Colorado at Rock Solid Landscapes – one of the most reputable Longmont landscaping experts.



The patio water features offered by the company are truly remarkable, and ensure a peaceful place to unwind and relax after a long day. The spokesperson for the company adds to these claims. He states, “The sound of running water in your yard will give you the peace and tranquility you need. Big or small, extravagant or simple, Rock Solid Landscapes can create a water feature to enhance any landscape.”



Their landscape water features are constructed with an elegance to ensure the smooth, tranquil movement of water. It is indeed their experienced and skillful staff that helps transform a simple patio into an attractive landscape. Depending on the area of the customer’s backyard, the Rock Solid Landscapes staff designs a perfect backyard water feature design – complimenting and enhancing the home’s extension impeccably.



The company also provides water feature maintenance to ensure their client’s satisfaction. Their professional staff is well-experienced in every aspect of water feature maintenance – be it snow irrigation maintenance, irrigation winterizations and turn-ons, or aeration.



About Rock Solid Landscapes Inc.

Rock Solid Landscapes Inc. is dedicated to fulfilling the landscape dreams of their clients by adhering to the highest level of standards and detail. They are an experienced and professionally managed landscaping company with the manpower and resources to create distinctive and attractive designs for the yard. Their skilled and experienced staff has an eye for every detail, know which design would go best in a yard, and aim to give the landscape an exceptionally beautiful look. They provide custom designs that fit the lawn, environmental conditions, and personal preferences of the client perfectly.



To know more about their services, please visit: http://www.rslinc.net/water-features/



Contact Details:

3686 Stagecoach North, Unit A.

Longmont, CO 80504

Phone: 303-772-4736

Email: info@rslinc.net