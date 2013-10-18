Rock Solid Landscapes Inc. Offers Aesthetic Home Water Features

Longmont, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Rock Solid Landscapes, Inc., known for its highly artistic landscaping designs, is now providing aesthetic home water features that enhance the beauty of the outdoor space of any house. The sound of flowing water in the backyard creates a tranquil atmosphere suitable for a relaxing retreat. Depending upon the area, this landscape water feature can be big, medium or small and the client could decide to make these features contemporary or rustic.



Working with a team of experienced designers, Rock Solid Landscapes succeeds in achieving a distinctive look for every water feature. The professionals maintain close contact with clients during every step of the project to create the desired designs. Even when the project is finished, a well-trained team is prepared to provide maintenance service so the charm of these water features remains intact and unharmed. Talking about the maintenance service, a representative mentioned, “Rock Solid Landscape’s maintenance division has been providing services to commercial and residential properties for a decade. Our professional staff is well-versed in all aspects of landscape and water features maintenance. By adhering to the highest level of standards and detail, we are dedicated to fulfilling your landscape dreams.”



Rock Solid Landscapes, Inc. is a landscaping expert enjoying popularity for its awe-inspiring patio water features designs. These features create a soothing ambience making the patio an ideal place for spending peaceful times with friends and family. Optimally utilizing their years of experience in landscape designing, the designers at Rock Solid Landscapes create designs that particularly suit the environment of a location.



About Rock Solid Landscapes Inc.

Rock Solid Landscapes Inc. is dedicated to fulfilling the landscape dreams of their clients by adhering to the highest level of standards and detail. They are an experienced and professionally managed landscaping company having the manpower and resources to create distinctive and attractive designs for the yard. They provide custom designs that fit the lawn, environmental conditions, and personal preferences of the client perfectly.



To know more please visit http://www.rslinc.net/water-features/.



Contact Address:

3686 Stagecoach North

Unit A. Longmont

CO 80504