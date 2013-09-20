Rock Solid Landscapes Now Offers Water Features Services

Longmont, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Comfort is the one thing people seek after spending a long and tiring day at the workplace. Taking a vacation break might be a solution, but it is only temporary. What is needed is a relaxation hub that can be visited daily.



Rock Solid Landscapes aims at delivering this peace right into the backyard of people's homes. The backyard patios beautifiers offer its clients the most appealing water features services, which will enhance the overall beauty of one's landscape while also adding the melodious sound of running water to it.



“Everybody needs a place to unwind and relax,” says a spokesperson for Rock Solid Landscapes, “The sound of running water in your yard will give you the peace and tranquility you need. Big or small, extravagant or simple, Rock Solid Landscapes can create a water feature to enhance any landscape. We also provide patio water features maintenance to ensure you can enjoy your peace with no worry.”



He adds, “Entertain your family and friends, or just relax with a good book, the one thing our water features assure is relaxation. Your backyard will always invite your footsteps with its beauty and soothing sound. It will be like sitting in the lap of nature.”



The designers at Rock Solid Landscapes truly understand the way their clients want their backyard. They put their expertise in reflecting clients' ideas and personal taste into the final outcome. The company also offers other services to further enhance the beauty of its clients' backyards. The services include the best Boulder landscape and designs, commercial lawn maintenance, planting/gardens, lawn maintenance, backyard paving stones, etc.



Rock Solid Landscapes also ensure its clients to finish their work on or before the projected end date. Their landscaping designs enrich the overall outlook of the house and improve the value of the property.



About Rock Solid Landscapes Inc.

Rock Solid Landscapes Inc. is dedicated to fulfilling the landscape dreams of their clients by adhering to the highest level of standards and detail. They are an experienced and professionally managed landscaping company having the manpower and resources to create distinctive and attractive designs for the yard. Their skilled and experienced staff has an eye for every detail, knowing which design would go best in a yard and aim to make the landscape exceptionally beautiful. They provide custom designs that fit a lawn, environmental conditions, and personal preferences of the client perfectly.



To know more about their services, please visit http://www.rslinc.net.



Contact Address

3686 Stagecoach North

Unit A. Longmont

CO 80504

Phone: 303-772-4736