Rock Solid Landscapes Offer Incomparable Backyard Water Features to Unwind & Relax

Longmont, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Rock Solid Landscapes offer incomparable backyard water features to help you unwind and relax. These outstanding water features create the sound of running water, which truly enhances the positive energy present in the environment and promotes peace and tranquility. The company’s expertise is in creating all kinds of water features big or small, extravagant or simple. Now it’s even easier to maintain these water features, as Rock Solid Landscapes also provides maintenance services.



The company also has proficiency in designing backyard landscapes for cities like Longmont, Lafayette and the surrounding areas. Their highly-skilled professionals have great ideas for designing boulder landscapes from their years of experience in the field. These professionals will transform any client’s vision into a working reality.



A spokesperson from Rock Solid Landscapes talks about the Beautiful Hardscape Backyard Living Spaces, “Every landscape has some form of hardscape incorporated into it. It may be as simple as rock, pathways, dry riverbeds or boulders, to more complex items such as decorative stone patios, retaining walls, seat walls and outdoor lighting. From concept to installation, we can exceed your expectations by the use of some form of hardscape.”



He also said, “Let us help you create your dream outdoor living area. From built-in BBQ’s, pergolas, fireplaces, fire pits to pizza ovens, we can give you and your family a place to cook, relax and entertain. We also create beautiful outdoor living spaces for cities like Fort Collins and Boulder, CO.”



Rock Solid Landscapes maintenance division has been providing services to commercial and residential properties for over a decade. Their impeccable service sets them apart from other companies working for the same products, as they never miss the mark in providing the best possible product.



About Rock Solid Landscapes

Rock Solid Landscapes Inc. is dedicated to fulfilling the landscape dreams of their clients by adhering to the highest level of standards and detail. They are an experienced and professionally managed landscaping company with the manpower and resources to create distinctive and attractive designs for the yard. Their skilled and experienced staff has an eye for every detail, knows which design would go best in a yard, and aims to give the landscape an exceptionally beautiful look. They provide custom designs that fit the lawn, environmental conditions, and personal preferences of the client perfectly.



For more information, please visit- http://www.rslinc.net.



Contact Details:

3686 Stagecoach North, Unit A. Longmont, CO 80504

Phone: 303-772-4736