Rock Solid Landscapes Offers Incomparable & Attributive Landscape Water Features at Affordable Range

Longmont, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Rock Solid Landscapes offers incomparable and attributive landscape water features at an affordable range. Everyone needs to relax after a hectic day and needs a place to calm down. Their professionals have the ability to create a water feature that can enhance any landscape. In addition, they also offer water feature maintenance services to make sure that one gains peace with no worries. Cities like Longmont, Lafayette and the surrounding areas are in their work area for which they provide exceptional backyard landscaping ideas and designs.



A spokesperson from Rock Solid Landscapes mentioned, “Every landscape has some form of hardscape incorporated into it. Whether it be as simple as rock, pathways, dry riverbeds or boulders, to more complex items such as decorative stone patios, retaining walls, seat walls and outdoor lighting - from concept to installation, we can exceed your expectations by the use of some form of hardscape.”



Their team of professionals can help create one’s dream outdoor living area with the most attractive options. Whether it is about building a BBQ, pergola, fireplace, fire pit or even a pizza oven; they can provide many great opportunities to families for their relaxation and entertainment. Their expert hands have created the most appealing and amazing outdoor living spaces for cities like Fort Collins and Boulder, CO.



Beyond expectations, Rock Solid Landscape’s maintenance division has been providing services to commercial and residential properties for a long time. Their professional staff is highly-proficient in all the aspects of landscape maintenance. Some of the services they offer to customers are snow removal, mowing, fertilization, irrigation maintenance, irrigation winterizations and turn-ons, and aeration.



About Rock Solid Landscapes

Rock Solid Landscapes Inc. is dedicated to fulfilling the landscape dreams of their clients by adhering to the highest level of standards and detail. They are an experienced and professionally managed landscaping company having the manpower and resources to create distinctive and attractive designs for the yard. Their skilled and experienced staff has an eye for every detail, knows which design would go best in a yard, and aim to give the landscape an exceptionally beautiful look. They provide custom designs that fit the lawn, environmental conditions, and personal preferences of the client perfectly. For more information, please visit- http://www.rslinc.net



Contact Details:

3686 Stagecoach North, Unit A.

Longmont, CO 80504

Phone: 303-772-4736