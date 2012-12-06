Rock Star Bikini? -Your Ultimate Chance to Make It Big

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Competition in the modeling world is cut throat. Making it big in the industry is a tough deal to get and not many models make it to the top unless they are persistent with their goals. For some models hard work pays but, it takes a long time for their goals to materialize. For other models, one lucky break is all it takes to kick start their career and enjoy success.



The Official World’s Leading Online Bikini Contest of the Arnold Sports Festival, Rock Star Bikini? (www.rockstarbikini.com) presented by Muscular Development and FitnessRX is looking for the next generation of fitness superstars. This contest has drawn hundreds of competitors from across the world. Each competitor will enter the online contest and submit their photos in a bikini front and back shoot. (Deadline 1/31/2013) Rock Star Bikini Contest? will choose 12 finalists, as chosen by its celebrity panel of judges representing entertainment, bodybuilding, and the fan. The winner will be announced @ 2013 Arnold Sports Festival.



Rock Star Bikini? gives models an opportunity to showcase their talent and provide a platform for their professional growth. This contest can undoubtedly be considered The World’s Leading Bikini Contest since the standards expected from the participants is pretty high. Through the contest, organizers wish to find talent that is extraordinary and up to speed with the industry expectations.



The potential to meet some of the biggest names in the business and getting a chance to prove their modeling talent to these people is attracting a lot of attention. From the time of announcement models from every corner of the country are applying and the number is only growing by the hour.



For aspiring models participating in the Rock Star Bikini? contest can mean earning the opportunity to display their modeling talent to the world. Winning the contest could mean making a mark in an industry that is driven hugely by competition. To know more about the contest and get details about how to participate log onto http://www.rockstarbikini.com/



