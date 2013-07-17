Rock This Mother: New Movement Tackles Pressures of Being a 'Modern Day Mom' with Humor, Wit & Collective Encouragement

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Being a modern mom isn’t easy. As women face more choices, more opportunities and mounting pressures to ‘get it all right’, it often pays dividends to take a step back and marvel at the lighter side of trying to have it all. Using this concept to bring mothers together and form a collective support network, Georgia’s Ardenia Gould is delighted to announce the launch of her ‘Rock This Mother™’ movement.



To introduce herself to the world and provoke initial discussion, Gould is sharing her own story via a compelling poetic memoir and its associated CD.



Synopsis of ‘Rock This Mother: The Life & Times of a Mother Who Rhymes (Volume One)’:



Rock This Mother™ is a ‘poetic memoir’ chronicling my personal journey as a new mom. It’s an auto-biographical parenting story told though prose, comedy, and satire.



It’s an honest and revealing look at ‘raising humans’ and a clarion call to every woman who belongs to the tribe called motherhood!



As the author explains, being a Mom isn’t easy but changing how it’s approached can make a world of difference.



“Motherhood has taken center stage in the national media as a new generation of women is finally admitting the truth: motherhood can be tough, and balancing it all is even tougher! Debates about the infamous ‘mommy wars’; controversial parenting styles; the increasing expectation to raise perfect children; and women’s work both in and outside of the home have made parenting the topic du jour,” says Gould.



Continuing, “Rock This Mother™ tackles these and other issues head on, with a sense of humor, cultural relevance, and a bit of irreverent wit to match!”



Gould’s whimsical approach to an often-heavy topic is poised to help thousands of mothers lighten their own emotional loads. While the movement is kick-starting with the release of Gould’s book, a lot more is planned for the future.



“We’re just beginning! Rock This Mother™ has a number of exciting projects in the works, including rockthismother.com: an online destination for moms with original shows, reviews, advice, and how-to’s. The Rock This Mother Summit™ will debut in the summer of 2014, offering moms a one-of-a-kind experience to renew and recharge their lives!” Gould adds.



Mothers interested in joining the movement are encouraged to purchase the book or CD today.



‘Rock This Mother: The Life & Times of a Mother Who Rhymes (Volume One)’ is available now, with a print version of the book available in August.



For more information, excerpts, and to purchase, visit: http://rockthismotherbook.com



The movement’s ‘online headquarters’ can be found at: http://www.rockthismother.com



About the Author: Ardenia Gould

Ardenia Gould is a humorist, writer, speaker, and “truth teller,” drawing on the rich narrative of parenting and family life. She is the author of ‘Rock This Mother: The Life & Times of a Mother Who Rhymes, Vol.1,’ and the founder of RockThisMother.com, an online movement for a new generation of moms. In her former life, she worked for various organizations including Fortune 500 companies and a scrappy internet start-up. She jokes that none of her previous positions remotely prepared her the “mother of all jobs”: parenthood!



Ardenia is married to her college sweetheart. They are the proud parents of an awesome little girl affectionately known as the ‘Little Warrior Princess.’ The Goulds, along with their beloved pup Belvedere, reside in Atlanta, GA.