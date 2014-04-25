Maple Plain, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Rock-Tops announces availability of exclusively designed bathroom granite countertops in MN at affordable prices. They clearly understand that a house owner wants nothing else than the best for their abode. The company is a leading provider of bathroom granite countertops and primarily helps customers in building a lavish bathroom through their well-designed choices of bathroom sinks and countertops.



Additionally, they have a huge stock of sinks in various shapes such as round, rectangular, oval and square with numerous patterns, glossy finishes, and elegant colour choices. Whether one desires to have a countertop for a master bathroom or a limited floor space, they have all the varieties. In addition to granite, they also provide many other natural stone options to their customers like soapstone, marble, limestone, onyx, and quartz.



Now it is simpler with Rock-Tops to find affordable granite countertops in MN, as they are among the very few companies that provide perfectly customized Bathroom Granite Countertops in Minnesota. Besides this, a spokesperson from Rock-Tops further elaborates, “Working with a team of experienced in-house fabricators and technicians, we produce customized pieces specifically for the project at hand. We also take pride in providing professional installation of all of our countertops. These exclusive pieces of Bathroom Granite Countertops are offered by Rock-Tops, no project is too big or too small.”



Also, at Rock-Tops, one can find a wide range of compact sink for smaller kitchens that are wonderful in terms of design. They manufacture one’s stone in-house, and install it according to the specific requirements of clients. Now, customers can also go through the images of some of their past projects in their portfolio.



About Rock-Tops

Rock-Tops offers their customers natural stone products to fit many needs such as counter tops, fireplace surrounds, bar tops and table tops to name a few. They have over 200 different colours and kinds of natural stone which include granite, onyx, soapstone, marble, limestone and quartz. Rock-Tops is an online Granite and Stone Shop in US. Rock-Tops mission is to provide quality custom fabrication and installation of natural stone, also to exceed customer expectations with superior craftsmanship and excellence in service. They deliver unrivalled value to their customers’ homes and businesses.



For more information, please visit- http://rock-tops.com/



Contact Details

Phone: 763-479-2948