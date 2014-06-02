Rock-Tops Now Brings Granite Countertops in Wayzata at the Most Affordable Prices

Maple Plain, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Rock-Tops now brings Granite Countertops in Wayzata at the most reasonable prices. They are a superior quality provider of Granite countertops along with other natural mesmerizing stones. They are highly recognized for their durable products which are unparalleled in terms of quality in the industry. They offer a wide range of stylish and innovative Granite Countertops for all purposes like home remodeling, kitchen design or designing a project from scratch.



Furthermore, a spokesperson from Rock-Tops mentions, “Whether it’s a home remodeling project, or designing a project from scratch, Rock-Tops provides a premium collection of Granite Countertops in MN along with other natural stone countertops that are designed to provide the aesthetic feel that every homeowner desires. Rock-Tops provide high quality natural stone fabrication & installation in, and around Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Wayzata, Edina, Blaine and Woodbury areas. Rock-Tops also provide durable, high quality Marble Countertops in MN. In addition to Granite and Marble, we also have a wide variety of other natural stones like onyx, limestone and quartz that can all be fabricated to fit any space.”



Rock-Tops not only limits their services just with the delivering of high-quality Granite Countertops, further provide heightened services like installation and fabrication via the most advanced digital measuring techniques. Rock-Tops is one among the few elite companies that are permitted to use Dry-Treat Applicator which retains the initial luster of the granite. They offer their Granite Countertops services in Woodbury, Minnetonka, Edina, and Blaine.



About Rock-Tops

Rock-Tops offers their customers natural stone products to fit many needs such as counter tops, fireplace surrounds, bar tops and table tops to name a few. They have over 200 different colours and kinds of natural stone which include granite, onyx, soapstone, marble, limestone and quartz. Rock-Tops is an online Granite and Stone Shop in the US. Rock-Tops’ mission is to provide quality custom fabrication and installation of natural stone, also to exceed customer expectations with superior craftsmanship and excellence in service. They deliver unrivaled value to their customers’ homes and businesses.



Also watch Kitchen Sinks from Rock-Tops, please visit- http://rock-tops.com/sinks/kitchen-sinks/



Social Profiles

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Rock-Tops/316293278413490

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rock_tops

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/barry-balzer/27/139/97



Contact Details

1960 County Road 90 #100

Maple Plain, MN 55359

Phone: 763.479.2948

Fax: 763.479.2955