Maple Plain, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Rock-Tops now offers Granite Countertops in Woodbury at the most affordable prices. Rock-Tops has a huge and the most aesthetic collection of Granite Countertops along with other natural stones countertops. These countertops are beautiful enough to attract the taste of every homeowner. Rock-Tops not only offers granite countertops in Woodbury, but they are also offering impeccable stone fabrication and installation granite countertops services to Minneapolis, Blaine, Wayzata, Edina Prairie, and many more.



One of the spokespersons from the company states, “Rock-Tops also provides durable, high quality Marble Countertops in MN. In addition to Granite and Marble, we also have a wide variety of other natural stones like onyx, limestone and quartz that can all be fabricated to fit any space. We use only the most advanced digital measuring techniques for both fabrication and installation. Rock-Tops not only provide affordable Granite Countertops in MN but is among the few companies that is approved to use Dry-Treat Applicator which retains the initial sheen of granite. We also provide unique options of Cambria and Silestone Countertops in MN that look fantastic for life.”



Rock-Tops also offers customized Kitchen Granite Countertops in MN. They are pioneer in giving innovative ideas and design for kitchen countertops. They build incredible kitchen countertops that make the kitchen look more lively and stylish. Availing their Kitchen granite countertops service will make the kitchen an out of the box in terms of design and look. Their experienced professionals strive to provide the best design and granite Countertops in the market.



About Rock-Tops

Rock-Tops offers their customers natural stone products to fit many needs such as counter tops, fireplace surrounds, bar tops and table tops to name a few. They have over 200 different colours and kinds of natural stone which include granite, onyx, soapstone, marble, limestone and quartz. Rock-Tops is an online Granite and Stone Shop in the US. Rock-Tops’ mission is to provide quality custom fabrication and installation of natural stone, also to exceed customer expectations with superior craftsmanship and excellence in service. They deliver unrivalled value to their customers’ homes and businesses.



For more information, please visit- http://rock-tops.com



Social Profiles

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LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/barry-balzer/27/139/97



Contact Details

1960 County Road 90 #100

Maple Plain, MN 55359

Phone: 763.479.2948

Fax: 763.479.2955