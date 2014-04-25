Rock-Tops Offers Durable & Affordable Granite Countertops in MN for Home Remodelling Projects

Maple Plain, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Rock-Tops, a renowned name in the industry offers durable and affordable granite countertops in MN for a home remodelling project or designing a project from scratch. They provide an exceptional collection of countertops along with other natural stone countertops that are designed to provide the artistic feel that every home owner wishes.



Their top notch quality natural stone fabrication & installation in and around Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Wayzata, Edina, Blaine and Woodbury areas is also well-known for providing durable and high quality marble countertops in MN.



While discussing about granite countertops, a spokesperson from Rock-Tops mentions, “We own products that can’t be compared from anywhere else. You can also find Granite Countertops in Blaine at affordable prices. In addition, Granite has always been used and approved in food and medical applications. It has been proved that the Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has no records of granite harbouring bacteria, and has no reports of people becoming ill from bacteria in granite. We have experience for both residential and commercial construction.”



Their employees possess years of experience in stone fabrication & installation and in order to meet the demands in the market, they have been able to present a huge stock of stones that also vary in color. One can just turn their house into a dream house by a customized version of services and solutions. Also, their stone fabrication and installation services are even available for kitchens, bathrooms, game rooms, bar tops, and many others.



With a team of experienced fabricators and professionals, one can get the best out of all on every piece of stone that goes into one’s home.



About Rock-Tops

Rock-Tops offers their customers natural stone products to fit many needs such as counter tops, fireplace surrounds, bar tops and table tops to name a few. They have over 200 different colours and kinds of natural stone which include granite, onyx, soapstone, marble, limestone and quartz. Rock-Tops is an online Granite and Stone Shop in US. Rock-Tops mission is to provide quality custom fabrication and installation of natural stone, also to exceed customer expectations with superior craftsmanship and excellence in service. They deliver unrivalled value to their customers’ homes and businesses.



For more information, please visit- http://rock-tops.com/



Contact Details

Phone: 763-479-2948