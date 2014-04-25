Rock-Tops Offers Perfectly Customized & Affordable Kitchen Granite Countertops in MN

Maple Plain, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Rock-Tops offers perfectly customized and affordable kitchen granite countertops in MN. They fall in the list of few renowned companies who are known for their durable products. A stylish and innovative designed kitchen is their symbol of expertise. They value the thoughts of customers that kitchen is not just a place to cook, but is an important social part of the home.



They build kitchens that suit the modern day lifestyle with lively designs, patterns, and colour choices. With these incredible kitchen countertops, it makes cooking more contented and cleaning easier than ever. The countertops will also enhance the value of one’s property, by selecting from many options of styles, materials, and colours.



Their exclusive quality natural stone fabrication & installation in and around Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Wayzata, Edina, Blaine and Woodbury areas is also renowned for providing durable and high value marble countertops in MN.



Furthermore, a spokesperson from Rock-Tops mentions, “Rock-Tops is among the very few companies that provide perfectly customized Bathroom Granite Countertops in Minnesota. Working with a team of experienced in-house fabricators and technicians, we produce customized pieces specifically for the project at hand. We also take pride in providing professional installation of all of our countertops. These exclusive pieces of Bathroom Granite Countertops in MN are offered by Rock-Tops, no project is too big or too small.”



In addition to granite, they also provide many other natural stone options to their valuable customers like soapstone, marble, limestone, onyx, and quartz.



About Rock-Tops

Rock-Tops offers their customers natural stone products to fit many needs such as counter tops, fireplace surrounds, bar tops and table tops to name a few. They have over 200 different colors and kinds of natural stone which include granite, onyx, soapstone, marble, limestone and quartz. Rock-tops are an online Granite and Stone Shop in US. Rock-tops mission is to provide quality custom fabrication and installation of natural stone, also to exceed customer expectations with superior craftsmanship and excellence in service. They deliver unrivaled value to their customers’ homes and businesses.



For more information, please visit- http://www.rock-tops.com/



Contact Details

Phone: 763-479-2948