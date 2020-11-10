Rocket Engine Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : SpaceX, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Orbital ATK

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Rocket Engine Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Rocket Engine Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Rocket Engine Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SpaceX (United States), Aerojet Rocketdyne (United States), Orbital ATK (United States), Antrix (India), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Airbus Defence and Space (Germany), Bell Aircraft (United States), China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (China), GE Aerospace (United States) and RD Amross (United States).



Brief Overview on Rocket Engine

Rocket Engine is a jet engine that is self-contained by the aircraft and does not use outside air. The energy is converted into the kinetic energy of the working medium in the rocket engine, and the high-speed jet is discharged to generate thrust. The rocket engine can work in a space outside the dense atmosphere. Compared to other types of jet engines, rocket engines are the lightest and have the highest thrust, but are the least propellant-efficient.



Rocket Engine Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Physically Powered, Chemically Powered, Electrically Powered, Thermal, Nuclear), Application (Spacecraft, Ballistic Missiles), End User (Military & Government, Commercial)



Market Growth Drivers

- Increasing Focus on Reducing Mission Cost

- High Efficiency and Technological Advancements in Rocket Engine



Influencing Trend

- Increasing Number of Space Expeditions

- Significant Investments By Venture Capital Companies Leading to Rise in Space Exploration Missions



Restraints

- Lack of Dedicated Launch Vehicles for the Launch of Small Satellites



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



