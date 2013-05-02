Rocket Steel Building System Inc. Develops Dealer Network in British Columbia

Kelowna, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Rocket Steel Building Systems Inc. is working to develop a dealer network throughout British Columbia and Western Canada that focuses on servicing individual local markets. Rocket Steel Buildings Systems Inc. is developing this dealer network by partnering with local contractors and realtors who are established in their community and will be able to better serve their customers with their intimate knowledge of the area, local building codes and expertise.



Jack Trenton, Rocket Steel Building Systems Inc. President had this to say about the Dealer Network: “We’re looking forward developing many dealers in small communities around the province. We believe a local contact is important for buyers because it gives them confidence in who they are purchasing from. Steel building kits are a large investment and when buyers are forced to purchase from sales agents hundreds or thousands of miles away, they don’t get the local knowledge that is often necessary to make the best decision.”



Jack Trenton has been in the pre-engineered steel building industry since 1968. He and his sales network have sold more than 4000 prefab steel buildings during this time. Jack was selected by Rocket Steel Buildings of Canada to manage and operate the BC & and Pacific Northwest Region.



Rocket Steel Building Systems Inc. offers a full line of Pre-engineered Steel Buildings including structural steel and steel-arch style buildings. With two of the best steel building manufacturers in the world backing them, Rocket Steel Building Systems Inc. is sure to make a big impact in the steel building industry in Western Canada.



About Rocket Steel Buildings Systems Inc.

Rocket Steel Buildings Systems Inc.’s mission is to provide Canada Steel Buildings of the highest quality in today’s market place. By offering a full line of steel arch and Pre-Engineered structural steel building systems, every customer’s needs can be met with quality and efficiency.



