Rocket Steel Building System Inc. Offers a Series Steel Building

Kelowna, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Rocket Steel Buildings Systems Inc. offers its A-Series steel building model in Western Canada. Like all of the Rocket Steel Buildings the A series is built with extremely high quality standards, using only the strongest and best materials.



The A-model metal building kits are designed to withstand very heavy loading conditions and are ideally suited for heavy snow loads many Canadian customers are required to meet. This model has angled sides and a sloped roof and is fully customizable with endwalls, overhead doors, service doors and skylights. It’s also available in widths from 20 feet to 40 feet and can be any length you need. The A Series building can be used for anything from workshops to equipment storage to garages.



Jack Trenton, president of Rocket Steel Building Systems remarked: “By Having the A Series available, our customers have a choice of an attractive and sturdy model to meet their needs. It’s a very versatile building and can be used for industrial shops, warehouses and equipment storage or just a personal garage.”



Designed and tested to the highest quality standards, every Rocket Steel Building is engineered to withstand severe weather conditions, including torrential rains, heavy snow, earthquakes and even hurricanes. Rocket Steel Building Systems Inc. takes pride in their quality and service.



