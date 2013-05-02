Rocket Steel Building System Inc. Offers Pre-Engineered Structural Steel Building Systems

Kelowna, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Rocket Steel Buildings Systems Inc. now offers a Pre-engineered Structural Steel building . Like all of the Rocket Steel Building Systems buildings they are built with extremely high quality standards, using only the strongest and best materials.



These Pre-engineered structural steel buildings are fully customizable; ideal for warehouses, commercial, retail or industrial uses. They can be designed to meet any loading conditions. They can also be designed to offer clear-span interiors or they can have support pillars. Any number of doors, windows, skylights and color options can be used to further modify these prefab steel buildings .



Jack Trenton, president of Rocket Steel Building Systems Inc. remarked: “We are very pleased to be able to offer pre-engineered structural steel buildings for our customers. With the unlimited customization options these buildings are perfect for anything from industrial and commercial uses to retail and personal workshops.”



Designed and tested to the highest quality standards, every structural steel building is engineered to withstand even severe weather conditions, including torrential rains, heavy snow, earthquakes and even hurricanes. Rocket Steel Building Systems Inc. takes pride in their quality and service.



About Rocket Steel Buildings Systems Canada

Rocket Steel Buildings Systems Inc.’s mission is to provide Canada Steel Buildings of the highest quality in today’s market place. By offering a full line of steel arch and Pre-Engineered structural steel building systems, every customer’s needs can be met with quality and efficiency.



