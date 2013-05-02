Rocket Steel Building System Inc. Offers Q Series Steel Building

Kelowna, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Rocket Steel Buildings Systems Inc. offers it’s Q-Series steel building model. Like all of the Rocket Steel Buildings the Q series is built with extremely high quality standards, using only the strongest and best materials.



The Q-model Steel Building kits are designed to withstand very high loading conditions and are ideally suited for heavy snow loads its Canadian customers are required to meet. This model is fully customizable with endwalls, overhead doors, service doors and skylights. It’s also available in widths from 20 feet to 80 feet and can be any length you need. These steel arch buildings are used primarily by farmers and truckers because they protect their expensive equipment. They also are used for hay and grain storage, livestock shelters, workshops, prefab garages , equipment storage and bulk cargo storage.



Jack Trenton, president of Rocket Steel Building Systems remarked: “We’re really pleased to be able to offer the Q-Series to our customers. It’s a very versatile building and can be used for industrial shops, warehouses and for indoor activities, like skating rinks, paintball arenas, indoor softball stadiums and even performance and music venues.”



Designed and tested to the highest quality standards, every Rocket Steel Building is engineered to withstand severe weather conditions, including torrential rains, heavy snow, earthquakes and even hurricanes. Rocket Steel Building Systems Inc. takes pride in their quality and service.



About Rocket Steel Buildings Systems Canada

Rocket Steel Buildings Systems Inc.’s mission is to provide Canada Steel Buildings of the highest quality in today’s market place. By offering a full line of steel arch and Pre-Engineered structural steel building systems, every customer’s needs can be met with quality and efficiency.



Address: Kelowna, BC, Canada

