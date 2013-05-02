Rocket Steel Building System Inc. Offers S Series Steel Building

Kelowna, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Rocket Steel Buildings Systems Inc. offers it’s S-Series steel building model. Like all of the Rocket Steel Buildings the S series is built with extremely high quality standards, using only the strongest and best materials.



The S-model Steel Building kits are designed to withstand high loading conditions and are ideally suited for heavy snow loads. And with its straight walls and curved roof it provides plenty of interior space for any purpose. This model is fully customizable with endwalls, overhead doors, service doors and skylights. It’s also available in widths from 16 feet to 50 feet and can be any length you need. These steel arch buildings are used primarily for workshops, mechanic shops, Semi truck dealerships, metal garage kits and maintenance garages.



Jack Trenton, president of Rocket Steel Building Systems remarked: “We’re very happy to be able to offer Western Canada the S-Series. It’s a very versatile building and can be used for industrial shops, warehouses and for retail businesses.”



Designed and tested to the highest quality standards, every Rocket Steel Building is engineered to withstand severe weather conditions, including torrential rains, heavy snow, earthquakes and even hurricanes. Rocket Steel Building Systems Inc. takes pride in their quality and service.



About Rocket Steel Buildings Systems Canada

Rocket Steel Buildings Systems Inc.’s mission is to provide Canada Steel Buildings of the highest quality in today’s market place. By offering a full line of steel arch and Pre-Engineered structural steel building systems, every customer’s needs can be met with quality and efficiency.



Contact:

Company: Rocket Steel Building Systems Inc.

Address: Kelowna, BC, Canada

Name: Jack Trenton ( President )

Website: http://www.rocketsteelbuildings.ca