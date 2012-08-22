Rocket Web Design Offers Logo Design and Web Design Services With 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Woods Cross, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- Rocket Web Design guarantees 100% satisfaction guarantee with their customer's custom website and logo design. Rocket web design is a Los Angeles web design that has been in the web design and online marketing business for over a decade. They allow their customers to do risk free business with them. Their web designing experts possess various skills and disciplines that are used in the production and maintenance of websites.



Rocket Web Design is a Seattle web design service provider which offers creation of web pages and sites using HTML, CSS, JavaScript and other web languages. Web design is just like designing in general as it is the combination of lines, shapes, texture, and color to create an aesthetically pleasing or striking look. Web design is the work of creating design for web pages. Their different areas of web designing include web graphic design, interface design, authoring, including standardized code and proprietary software, user experience design and search engine optimization.



Rocket Web Design has a team of web designing enthusiasts which specializes in delivering high quality, custom designed web sites quickly. They offer three exclusive website packages for their customers to choose from. The first one is the 'Booster Package', which comes with custom website design and no templates. It offers two initial designs, one revision, and a full content management system. Customers can even update their website without the help of a programmer.



Their second website package is the 'Launch Package' which offers two initial designs and two decision revisions. It offers full content management and the website can be updated without the help of a programmer. Their highest package is the 'Orbitor Package' which offers two initial designs and three decision revisions. It also offers press releases to major news sources.



Rocket Web Design is a Miami web design firm that also creates high quality logos for businesses, organizations, and individuals. All of their logo design is done in house by professional graphic designers with many years’ experience working with small, medium, and large businesses. Logos designed by Rocket Web Design are fit for using both on the web and in print applications. They offer three logo design packages including Basic logo package, advanced logo package, and professional logo package.



Rocket Web Design Firm is dedicated towards providing the highest quality of custom web at a price anyone can afford. They guarantee outstanding customer service and commit to deliver all their services through innovation. To know more log in online at www.rocketwebdesign.com.