One Tiny PC Gives a Multitude of Functionality at a Fraction of the Price of a Desktop

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- With technology getting smaller and smaller, it’s no wonder that the market is heading towards tiny PC computers that literally plug directly into a TV or monitor. One such device is the Android powered Rocket Droid PC, or Rocket PC.



Their IndieGoGo page says, “It’s a seriously powerful Android TV dongle, allowing for lightning fast response times, lag-free, gaming, mass amounts of storage, and crystal clear graphics… [also becoming] the fastest most powerful android device of its kind, bringing an unparalleled gaming & user experience”.



The device isn’t much larger than a USB flash drive, yet still features ports and slots for expansion cards and more. The totally Plug-and-Play device features a 2GHZ processor, 2GB of DDR3 RAM, 8GB of internal flash storage, plus a MicroSD expansion slot that extends that memory to 32GB. It also features WiFi, a MicroUSB slot, a Bluetooth slot (With an adapter), and of course an HDMI plug that interfaces directly with the television or monitor.



In terms of gaming, the Rocket Droid PC allows users instant access to 1000's of apps and games within the app store - the majority of which are wither 100% free, or very cheap. Even cheaper than Apple for exactly the same game\app. Also, with instant downloading there is no waiting.



Just by simply downloading the correct app to the Rocket Droid, users can now get CNN news and BBC iPlayer enabling BBC TV on demand right on a big screen TV. There’s even apps like Netflix allowing instant access to thousands of programs.



The Rocket Droid PC also enables a user to edit documents, view PDFs, read eBooks via the Amazon Kindle app, review PowerPoint, send & receive emails and even do video conferences. You just need to download the right app.



For all the lovers of social media, they check your accounts and status updates on the Rocket Droid also, but now on a much bigger screen.



Of course a user can also browse the web with the Rocket Droid PC. Even with a choice of popular browsers such as Opera, Chrome, Firefox, etc.



Whatever suits the user, Rocket Droid PC gives it on a small, yet insanely functional silver platter.



For more information, check out the Rocket Droid PC here: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/rocket-droid-pc-the-worlds-most-powerful-android-hdmi-tv-dongle



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