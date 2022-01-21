Rockets and Missiles Market Will Grow $73.8 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2022 -- According to the new research report, the "Rockets and Missiles Market by Speed (Subsonic, Supersonic, Hypersonic), Product, Propulsion Type (Solid, Liquid, Hybrid Propulsion, Ramjet, Turbojet and Scramjet), Guidance Mechanism (Guided and Unguided), Launch Platform & Region - Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Rockets and Missiles Market size is projected to grow from USD 58.3 billion in 2021 to USD 73.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026. The demand for these weapons has witnessed significant growth recently due to rising threats of insurgencies that have highlighted the need for precision attacks and stand-off surgical strikes. Thus, it is imperative to avoid collateral damage and provide combatants with advanced weapons have led to the growth of Rockets and Missiles market.



Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203298804



The Rockets and Missiles market includes major players Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Thales Group (France). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 has affected missile defense system production and services globally in 2020.



Defense programs to defend nations against various threats



The performance of US weapon systems is unmatched, ensuring that the US defense forces have a tactical combat advantage over any adversary in any weather condition. The Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 acquisition (Procurement and Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E)) funding requested by the US Department of Defense (DoD) totals USD 247.3 billion, which includes funding in the Base budget and the Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) fund, totaling USD 143.1 billion for Procurement and USD 104.3 billion for RDT&E. The funding in the budget request represents a balanced portfolio approach to implement the military force objective established by the National Defense Strategy. Of the USD 247.3 billion in the request, USD 83.9 billion finances Major Defense Acquisition Programs (MDAPs), which are acquisition programs that exceed a cost threshold established by the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.



According to the Missile Defense Agency, there has been an increase of over 1,200 additional ballistic missiles over the last 5 years. The total of ballistic missiles outside the US, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Russia, and China has risen to over 5,900. Hundreds of launchers and missiles are currently within the range of US deployed forces.



Hence, the increasing need for defense programs by nations to defend against various threats is driving the ROCKETS AND MISSILES market.



The missile segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the ROCKETS AND MISSILES market during the forecast period.



A missile plays an important role in ROCKETS AND MISSILES majorly for land, air, and marine platforms. The missile segment has been further sub-segmented further segmented into cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. The missile segment is projected to reach USD 57.1 billion by 2026. In the Asia Pacific region, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Rockets and Missiles Market"

250 – Tables

51 – Figures

245 – Pages



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=203298804



The hypersonic segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period



Based on speed, the ROCKETS AND MISSILES market has been segmented into subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic. Hypersonic rockets and missiles are equipped with a propulsion system to enable them to attain a speed of Mach 5 or higher, which is five times faster than the speed of sound. Hypersonic precision-guided weapons are difficult to counter due to their high speed. Currently, these weapons are in a development phase and are expected to be operational in the near future.



The solid propulsion segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the ROCKETS AND MISSILES market during the forecast period.



Based on propulsion type, the ROCKETS AND MISSILES market has been segmented into Solid, Liquid, Hybrid Propulsion, Ramjet, Turbojet, and Scramjet. Solid propulsion uses solid propellants to boost missiles and rockets. Solid propellants consist of a homogenous mixture of various composites, which are easier to store and handle. These systems cost less and offer a large amount of thrust to the missiles. High-performance propellants and modified grains enhance the capability of solid propulsion.



By launch mode, the surface-to-surface segment is estimated to account for the largest share (31) of the ROCKETS AND MISSILES market in 2021



Based on launch mode, the ROCKETS AND MISSILES market has been segmented into surface to surface, surface to air, air to air, air to surface, and subsea to surface. Surface to surface rockets and missiles are fired from the ground or the sea. They can be launched from hand-held or vehicle-mounted devices or fixed installations. These missiles used in land warfare operations are designed to hit ground or sea targets. Hence, they are also known as ground to ground rockets and missiles.



The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026



North America is projected to be the largest regional share of ROCKETS AND MISSILES market during the forecast period. Major companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and General Dynamics Corporation are based in the US. These players continuously invest in the R&D of new and advanced technology used in rocket and missile market.



Related Reports:



Missile Defense System Market by Technology (Fire Control System, Weapon System, Countermeasure System, and Command and Control System), Range (Short, Medium, and Long), Threat type, Domain (Ground, Air, Marine, and Space), and Region - Forecast to 2026



Electromagnetic Weapons Market by Product (Lethal Weapons, Non-lethal Weapons), Application (Homeland Security, Military), Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne), Technology (Particle Beam Weapons, Laser-induced Plasma Channel), and Region - Forecast to 2026



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441