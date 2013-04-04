Rockin' the Rooster Event - Celebrating the Diversity of Music & Songwriting in Nashville

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Global Songwriter Connection (GSC) announces Rockin’ the Rooster, an event set for April 2-6 at Roosters Texas Style BBQ.



Rockin’ the Rooster is a week of shows that celebrates the diversity of Music City’s songwriting talent and introduces the company to the city. Rounds are planned for 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.



“We look forward to an exciting week of music from all genres, thanks to all of the great songwriters participating,” Spoltore’ says.



Scheduled shows include not only country artists and songwriters performing their hits, but also Hip-Hop Urban night, Christian music night, Latin music night and an Americana-Fusion night.



Spoltore’ says her company focus is on developing the songwriter first, and then the songs. She says the goal is to encourage, equip and empower the creator, which will ultimately produce better songs, performances and careers. Spoltore’ says she is passionate about teaching creators how to tap into what she feels is a limitless market for their songs.



“In this changing music-industry climate, we are all looking for ways to utilize our gifts, talents and experience to benefit others,” says Spoltore’. “We are including our Music Row community friends as we plan services and events that meet the needs of songwriters worldwide.”



See the schedule for details of rounds booked so far. Updates to the week can be found at Global Songwriters Connection Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/550591081628119



Admission to the shows is $5 per round, but GSC members who bring their membership card will be admitted free. The room will be cleared between sets. Roosters is located at 123 12th Avenue North.



For more information, contact Sheree’ Spoltore’, (615) 732-8832, info@globalsongwriters.com



About Global Songwriters Connection, LLC

Global Songwriters Connection, LLC (GSC) provides songwriters with the resources, opportunities and guidance needed to be successful in the music industry at every level. GSC focuses on the songwriter first and then their songs which brings results. President and founder, Sheree' Spoltore’, offers 20 years experience in mentoring songwriters and has personally been involved in facilitating over 180 publishing deals in Nashville. Membership is affordable to all songwriters at $50 per year. Membership benefits and other details are available at http://globalsongwriters.com



Contact:

Sheree’ Spoltore

Phone: 615-732-8832

Website: http://globalsongwriters.com/