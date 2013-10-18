Rockley Arts Answers the Demand for Instrument Rentals & Private Music Lessons

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- October 18,2013 In February, 2013 Rockley Arts opened its’ first teaching studio and is now in the process of building additional studios to meet the growing demand for guitar, piano and orchestral instrument lessons.



Rockley Arts opened in November of 2012 to serve North Colorado residents and soon found a tremendous need for musical instrument lessons. Now the store is offering instrument lessons, rentals, repairs and orchestral instrument rentals. Plus, lessons can also be scheduled on-line at www.RockleyArts.com



“We’ve had such a warm welcome from the North Colorado residents and are really hoping to become the local music and art shop,” said Robin Rockley the President of Rockley Arts.



If you love music and just don’t know how to play an instrument, then we encourage you to stop in. Rockley Arts also offers free introductory music lesson with a guitar, piano or orchestral purchases. Or if you already play and want to be a better player… the teachers at Rockley’s are experienced and work with each individual to reach their personal goals and work with each individuals learning style.



At Rockley Arts you are guaranteed to see some very unique instruments as well as fine art and home décor. The inventory is continually changing and pieces come from all around the world: Germany, Asia, France, Africa, Italy, and many others. There’s never a limit to what you can choose at Rockley’s.



Rockley Arts can be best described as the ideal art and music store for Northern Colorado and beyond. Visit Rockley Arts at 13640 Orchard Parkway in Westminster, CO right next to the Starbucks.



About Rockley Arts

Rockley Arts is owned by Robin Rockley and Sheila Rockley. Robin has been in the music industry since his teens with Rockley Music. Today the brothers still work together in their separate stores. Rockley Arts was founded to give back to the community. The store offers fundraising events for non-profits in Colorado along with musical instruments and fine art. For more information contact the store directly at 303-450-3099 or info@rockleyarts.com



For more inquiries, please contact

Rockley Arts



Website: - http://www.rockleyarts.com/

E: - Info@RockleyArts.com

Contact: Becky Bechle

Phone: 303-450-3099