Rocklin Dentist, Franck Family Dental, Announces 2013 Scholarship Award to Whitney High School Graduating Senior Stephanie Diettinger

Rocklin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Leading Rocklin Family Dentist, Franck Family Dental announced its third annual scholarship award. The award was presented to Ms. Stephanie Diettinger at the 6th annual Senior Awards Ceremony held at Whitney High School in Rocklin, California.



At the June 2013 awards ceremony, Whitney High School celebrated its student valedictorians, military awards, and scholarship winners. Students were recognized who were exceptional students and athletes while attending Whitney High School.



Ms. Diettinger was honored at the ceremony and received a $500 scholarship from Dr. Kasi Franck of Franck Family Dental. Ms. Diettinger plans to attend the University of Arkansas or University of Central Arkansas. Her educational goal is a degree in sports medicine and hopes to pursue a career as an athletic trainer for a professional athletic team.



Rocklin Dentist Dr. Kasi Franck welcomes the opportunity to participate in Whitney High School's 2013 Assist-A-Grad program. "I value the chance to help a deserving student realize their goal of attending college. When I was a graduating high school senior, I remember how community members provided scholarships for me. I was very grateful for the scholarships that assisted me to buy books and pay for tuition. I am thankful today to be in a place where I can offer the same assistance in the form of a scholarship to a graduating Whitney High School student beginning college".



“Whitney High School truly appreciates Dr. Franck’s continued support and participation in the Assist-a-grad Scholarship program for our high school graduates who plan to pursue a career in health services.”, Patrick Floyd, Career Counselor, Whitney High School, Rocklin, California.



About Franck Family Dental

Frank Family Dental provides family and children’s dentistry in Rocklin & Roseville California, and Sacramento metro areas. Frank Family Dental treats your family with a caring, and personal touch for all of your dental health needs. Kasi Franck, DDS has a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Southern California (USC). Dr. Franck is a member of the Sacramento District Dental Society, California Dental Association and the American Dental Association. For more information visit http://www.FranckFamilyDental.com or call 916-415-1913



Contact:

John R. Deck

President, Direct Market Results

530-333-9147

john.deck@DirectMarketResults.com