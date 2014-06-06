Rocks on Clocks Discloses Advantages of Purchasing a Used Rolex

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Rolex watches vary greatly in price, based on the model selected, yet most start at $10,000 and up. One may be able to find a Rolex Date just for around $6,000, but most retail for $13,750, with some selling for $29,000. Most retailers sell the Rolex President, a model featuring 18K gold and white gold, for around $30,000, yet some sell the Day Date version for $41,000. Customers looking to save on the price of a Rolex may wish to turn to Rocks on Clocks (rocksonclocks.com), a company known for offering pre-owned Rolex watches and high-end diamond customizations for reasonable prices.



"Everyone deserves to have a watch they love and want to wear every day and Rocks on Clocks remains committed to providing these items. Known for offering the finest collection of watches that have been previously owned, all watches sold through the company come with a risk free, 100 percent money back guarantee. Customer satisfaction remains the top priority at all times, and Rocks on Clocks goes out of its way to ensure clients are satisfied," David Saba, company spokesperson, declares.



Every watch purchased through Rocks on Clocks come with a warranty and will be shipped overnight with insurance. Rocks on Clocks does this by offering free same day sizing along with same day custom diamond upgrades. In addition, every watch purchased through Rocks on Clocks comes with an authenticity guarantee that lasts for the life of the watch.



"Men and women alike find a wide selection to choose from when visiting Rocks on Clocks. The company also sells Rolex Sport versions along with accessories and Chanel models. Customize the watch with the help of the Rocks on Clocks diamond collection and receive the watch the next day. Rocks on Clocks offers this service to ensure customers obtain exactly what they desire every time," Saba continues.



In addition to the customization program, Rocks on Clocks offers other services to make owning a Rolex easy. Learn about the free membership to the company's exclusive direct lifetime support program. This program services all timepieces, including those purchased elsewhere, and the client only pays the cost price. In addition, the company offers a sell or trade program.



"If you own a Rolex and wish to upgrade, sell your used rolex at Rocks on Clocks. Our company offers a sell or trade program to assist customers as our goal is to ensure every client has the Rolex they desire. We believe everyone should win in every transaction, and our commitment to buy from private clients to sell to private clients ensures we are able to pay the most out at all times which keeping prices low for those looking to purchase a watch. Contact us today to see how we can be of help to you," Saba declares.



About Rocks on Clocks

Rocks on Clocks functions to make luxury affordable for all, connecting with customers to discover what they want and need as this leads to happy customers, and happy customers tend to be repeat customers. The company strives to provide rock bottom discount prices on items in high demand, with the goal being to sell with low mark-ups by increasing the quantity of items sold. All items come with a satisfaction guarantee, a return and exchange policy, and a lifetime authenticity guarantee. Rocks on Clocks remains committed to customer satisfaction at all times.